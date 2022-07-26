The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Letter of Marque (Book 12), Chapters 1-2 (pg. 3845-3908)

CHAPTER 1

It’s the start of a new journey, normally a glorious and exciting occasion. But Aubrey, having been dishonorably discharged from the Navy on trumped-up charges, it’s just not quite the same, even though he’s got the Surprise as he’s got the best crew he’s practically ever had — rather than assigned, every hand is a volunteer and capable. No shortage of sailors wanting to sail with Lucky Jack (recent developments notwithstanding), especially outside the rigors of the Navy.

CHAPTER 2

Maturin comes on board; no one outside of Aubrey and Pullings knows he’s the actual owner of the ship. Maturin also tells Aubrey about Wray’s treachery, and the fact that he had cooked up the securities scheme that has gotten our heroes into this predicament.

The ship’s crew may be select (and protected from getting poached by actual Navy ships), but they are unfamiliar with each other and need much gunnery practice. Aubrey’s heart is still not quite into it however, and is just going through the motions as well. There’s a storm brewing on the horizon, perhaps that will help.

