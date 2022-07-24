The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Reverse of the Medal (Book 11), Chapters 6-7 (pg. 3735-3786)

CHAPTER 6

Maturin pays a visit to Aubrey’s home, and they talk about the mundane things of life. We get a primer on cricket as well. Sophie seems to have taken the appearance of Jack’s surprise 20-year-old son quite well. Unfortunately for Jack, he’s arrested, and this time not for debt, but rather for securities fraud, stemming from that shady stock tip he had received and ran with.

CHAPTER 7

Jack’s set to be on trial, and his defense depends on finding the original tipster, which is proving impossible. His lawyers are not exactly optimistic of a positive resolution, which could mean jail time and a fine, but perhaps even worse: dismissal from the Navy — especially as it’s clearly a politically motivated trial.

As a contingency plan, Maturin decides to use some of his considerable wealth to try to buy the Surprise, which is being sold off by the Navy. Better being a privateer, than not having a ship to sail at all!

