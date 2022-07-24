Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Live blog, highlights

Third pre-season match for Chelsea, the last one in the United States before the Blues return to the “Old World” and take on Udinese in Italy in their last game before real football starts. Match fitness remains the main target, but showing a bit of muscle against Arsenal of all teams would certainly be welcomed.
The starting lineup is not at all surprising with most of our strongest players lined up for a derby overseas. What could be surprising is Thomas Tuchel lining his team outside of 3-4-3 “limits”, although this might be proven wrong once we kick-off.
Let’s do this!
Arsenal starting XI (4-2-3-1):
Ramsdale | White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko | Partey, Xhaka | Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli | Jesus
Substitutes from: Turner, Bellerin, Walters, Cedric, Tavares, Mari, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Pepe, Nelson, Balogun, Knetiah
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Mendy | James, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Emerson | Gallagher, Jorginho (c) | Mount, Sterling, Havertz | Werner
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Ampadu, Koulibaly, Sarr, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Batshuayi
Date / Time: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 8:00pm EDT; 1:00 BST (next day); 5:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL, USA
On TV: none (USA); none (UK); Sony TEN 1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: ESPN+ (USA); Chelsea TV (UK); Sony LIV, JioTV (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
