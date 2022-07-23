The second Romelu Lukaku “experience” at Chelsea turned sour much quicker than most could have anticipated, and it does not look like the Blues want any of that moving forward. According to reports from the Daily Mail and the Telegraph, the Londoners already have some sort of ‘agreement’ that would keep the Belgian striker for a second year at Giuseppe Meazza on terms close to those already in place for his return to Italy.

This all hinges on his upcoming year at Inter being a success for him and the team. If that happens and Inter agree to extending his loan by another year, hopes are that the former Italian giants will be able to afford his permanent transfer at the end of his second season back in Milan.

Such a loan arrangement is not as complicated as the one that sent Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea to Juventus, but it can turn into something similar in case Inter come back to us with a counteroffer for a third loan season. Better yet, it helps us diminish the financial impact of an unfortunately ill-fated transfer, even if it does nothing to remedy the heartbreak from how awfully the whole situation has played out thus far.