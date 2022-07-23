A bit of a storm in the football “Twitterati” was brewed earlier today due to “late information” that Barcelona were able to gazump Chelsea a second time this summer, by convincing Sevilla defender Jules Koundé to join the Culés instead of the Blues. However reports in Spain from Mundo Deportivo and El Chiringuito — both of which would jump on the claim that almighty Barça, despite its nearly fallen status, are still giants of the sport — say the exact opposite.

Of course stranger things have happened in football. Manchester United certainly did not count on Chelsea overtaking them to take Pedro from Barcelona. Nor did Tottenham back when Willian, medical done and only a couple of days away from photoshoot with pen, paper and all of that jazz, ditched Spurs to move to West London instead. Koundé can very well do the same to us, given Beckham Law and whatever sweet nothings Barça are whispering in their ears while doing everything they can to avoid what can be one of the ugliest falls from grace in sporting history.

Still, worry not as Boehly and co. are proving themselves to be more than able operators of football transfers in spite of this being (in theory) their first rodeo at it. If not Koundé, it will be someone else just as capable or even better than the French international.