Official: Henry Lawrence joins MK Dons on loan from Chelsea

Having already experienced League One football with his loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, Chelsea defender Henry Lawrence has returned to England’s third tier by joining Milton Keynes Dons on a season-long loan stint today.

Moving to MK Dons might be a massive change of scenery for the 20-year-old whose former loan team could not escape from relegation after finishing second-to-last in League One. Meanwhile the Dons reached promotion play-offs by finishing only one point away from direct promotion to the Championship, failing to make it past Wycombe in the semi-finals.

✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️



Henry Lawrence is signing number 1️⃣2️⃣https://t.co/c5e4h5whS2 — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 22, 2022

Lawrence is MK Dons’ 12th signing this summer, and second from Chelsea since goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has also (re-)joined them on loan. Their head coach, Liam Manning, is looking forward to putting the youngster’s versatility to its best use as the season goes on.

“Henry is a player we have liked for a while and are pleased Chelsea have allowed us the opportunity to work with him this season. “He is a young player with real quality, both athletically and in terms of his technical attributes. He has also shown an ability to play in multiple different positions and that versatility will be key to both us and him this season.” -Liam Manning; Source: MK Dons

Good luck, Henry!