Mason Mount wants to keep leading Chelsea post pre-season captaincy experience

Despite being only 23-years-old, Chelsea midfielder/attacker Mason Mount has plenty of experience being a leader. He has not only been a role model to fellow Academy products like him, but he has also wore the club’s armbands on a few occasions whenever César Azpilicueta, Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté were not on the pitch.

That happened again last Thursday, during the second half of our pre-season game against Charlotte FC where Mount was the first to step up and make sense of baffling refereeing taking place at the Bank of America Stadium. But even though it was only pre-season, it was still an opportunity for the young player to show he can ‘step up’ and take charge when the occasion comes.

“Yes, I am still young and I am still learning but whenever the opportunity comes to step up I want to take [the armband].” “Obviously, the gaffer trusted me with captaining the side in the second half and I take that responsibility. Whether we win, whether we lose I always want to be the won to be able to take it. “To take it on the chin if we win and obviously if we lose as well.”

This is essential given Chelsea could be losing captain César Azpilicueta and veteran Marcos Alonso to Barcelona this season, as well as vice-captain Jorginho and fellow midfielder N’Golo Kanté having only one year left in their contracts. In case we see ourselves with no veteran leaders in sight, young Mount can be the one to pick up the leadership slack.

He knows however that there is much to learn before he can be as good of a captain as legendary figures just as Azpi, and John Terry before him. Therefore he will do what he can to learn from his seniors for as long as he can be under their wings, to become as effective of a leader as them especially when it comes to stepping up and talk — or even scream — at the behalf of the Blues on and off the pitch.

“I’m naturally not the most vocal. I’ve never really been that. When I was captain of the Under-18 FA Youth Cup side I was always someone who tried to lead by example on the pitch. “But you have to bring that as well and that’s something I am constantly trying to learn from the likes of Azpi and Jorgi who have been captains of this club. Just trying to learn from them and trying to add that to my game. “Even if you are not someone who leads with the ball and leads on the pitch you have to have that other side as well.” -Mason Mount; Source: London Evening Standard

Mount is already on a good path, given how influential he is to the team and to the fans as well. Truly a diamond in the rough, that only needs a bit of polishing before becoming a one of those legendary “complete” players.