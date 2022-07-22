Official: Tino Anjorin re-joins Huddersfield Town on loan from Chelsea

Soon after his return to England to sort out his impending future, we now know what Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin will be doing for the rest of the season. Today, both the Blues and Huddersfield Town have confirmed his return on a season-long loan to the Terriers.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 on loan at Huddersfield, after returning from his previous loan outing at Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow. He made eight appearances for the club, all of which from the bench, with his sole goal being a penalty spot kick to seal a 2-1 victory over Coventry that helped push his club to the Championship promotion play-offs.

Anjorin will wear no.8 for Huddersfield this season, and their head coach, Danny Schofield, is raring to see him back in blue and white stripes.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group today, as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch. “He joined us on the back of a significant injury last season, and it understandably took him time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded across football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the pitch. In particular, I thought his performance at Coventry City as a second half substitute was outstanding. “Tino now joins us on the back of that demanding work with us and he’s been flying in pre-season. We’re all excited to have him with us again, and for him to show our fans what he is all about!” -Danny Schofield; Source: Huddersfield Town FC

Best of luck out there, Tino!