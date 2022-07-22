We have had a better time than most in going after our transfer targets this summer, even with Brazilian attacker Raphinha deciding to ditch Chelsea for Barcelona and French defender Jules Koundé perhaps on the cusp of doing the same. But on the other side of the counter, we are not doing quite well in terms of sending away players who might be ‘surplus’ to manager Thomas Tuchel’s requirements this season.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues are ‘struggling to attract’ offers for unwanted players this summer. The list includes goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, defender/midfielder/winger Kenedy, and attackers Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi and Hakim Ziyech.

At the very least Chelsea were able to find a new (temporary) home for Lukaku, who returned to Inter Milan this season on a loan deal. The same could be the case for Ziyech who is wanted on loan by AC Milan, although the Blues want to cash in on the Moroccan international instead.

As for Kepa, Werner and Michy, the Blues have not seen anyone trying to “bite” them off Stamford Bridge. This could be due to the combination of transfer fee demands and big wages they are currently in, which could lead to Boehly and co. being forced to negotiate wage cuts and reduced figures for potential sales if they really want to see them out of the club in definitive.