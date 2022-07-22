The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Reverse of the Medal (Book 11), Chapters 5 (pg. 3702-3734)

CHAPTER 5

Was getting ready for my Florida trip, so only time for one chapter before midnight.

This one's focused on Maturin, as he returns to London as well after all that time at sea. And he learns that Diana has left him (again), presumably after hearing of his supposed affair (which as we know never happened and was all about actually saving her life).

There's also a new man, and by man I mean idiot, in charge of the intelligence services, which isn't helping the big question of how to handle the massive amount of (newfangled) paper money recovered from the Danae in the previous book.

Wray is of course involved in both of these affairs, but Stephen still trusts the man for some reason — even as he lies about the letter to Diana, lies about letting the French agents go on Malta, and fails to pay his gambling debts.

Come on, man!

