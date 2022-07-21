WAGNH on Tour: Las Vegas to Orlando, on the wings of trivago

Chelsea were in Las Vegas last weekend, which gave yours truly an opportunity to drive down and make a stellar weekend out of it. Well worth the 2am wake-up and 10-hour drive each way to see some friends, meet some new people, hobnob it with journalists and Chelsea media in the spectacular Allegiant Stadium, and of course to see The Chels.

Special thanks to my friends at the London is Blue Podcast for the good times, as always, and of course for the fantastic pool party at the Flamingo.

#cfc fans out in full force today - photo from @LondonBluePod meet up pic.twitter.com/wC0ShYfY2C — Jcrdy (@jordyxcollins) July 16, 2022

I didn’t get to do Charlotte, NC and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do Orlando, FL, either, but I’m quite excited to announce — look at me, Mr Big Britches over here, announcing things — that I will in fact be there in the Land of Disney thanks to trivago, who are hooking your boy up for a weekend getaway. This is easily the coolest perk I’ve ever received for doing this hobby for over a decade now, so big ups to trivago, who are clearly doing Chelsea sponsorship right! (And not just because I’m getting free stuff.)

In any case, much like at the other stops, there are tons of Chelsea activities to do and see, including open training, fan fest, live podcasts and talks, and so on, organized not only by the club, but also by Chelsea in America and LiBP. So I hope to see many of your there; I’ll be posting updates throughout the weekend; come say hi.