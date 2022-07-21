The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Reverse of the Medal (Book 11), Chapters 3-4 (pg. 3637-3701)

CHAPTER 3

One last glorious sailing (this time for real?) for the Surprise, with Aubrey drinking in every last minute of it, down to the very last detail. After a few false alarms, they do eventually spot the Spartan as well. A long, tactical chase ensues, but they can never quite catch up it. Just when it looks like they might, they run into the Channel fleet, and upset the Admiral in charge, who harangues and reprimands Aubrey for reckless driving.

But we were have so much fun!

CHAPTER 4

Back in jolly old England, the Surprise is decommissioned and sold out of service. No tears, no tears.

Meanwhile, Aubrey — a man technically still in debt after all these years of prize-hunting and falling for bad schemes — gets a surefire stock tip for the stock exchange from some random dude, and because he has no common sense, he immediately believes it. He lets his father know, too, to help ease their awkward reunion. I’m sure this will all end well.

