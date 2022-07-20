Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Confirmed lineups; how to watch after 65-min delay

UPDATE: Gates have reopened and fans are being let in. New kick-off time is 8:35pm local (EDT), so 65 minutes after originally scheduled time.

HERE WE GO!!

UPDATE: Kick-off delayed indefinitely at the moment. Severe weather and lightning has been in the area for about an hour now.

No sign of the Chelsea-Charlotte game restarting. Thunder and lightning still raging. Once it stops, a 30 minute counter starts and clears the game to go ahead. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 20, 2022

Welcome to preseason match number two. We’re now into the meat of preseason, so we should start seeing a bit more emphasis on more than just fitness, even if that’s still the primary focus.

Timo Werner and Kepa Arrizabalaga have stayed in Orlando, at least the former due to injury. Feel free to speculate about the latter.

Mateo Kovačić makes his preseason debut; Sterling on the bench, as is Colwill. No Koulibaly. The named bench may not include everyone, which was the case in Vegas, too. (Preseason, eh?)

Great work by the Stadium crews for evacuating the stands due to lightning. It could be a delay of one hour. #cltwx #CharlotteFC pic.twitter.com/ryEtC2e0JL — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 20, 2022

Thunderstorms are in the area, which could delay things in an open air stadium. We’ve already had one warning. UPDATE: gates have closed, so they will likely have to delay kick-off to get people in even if the storm passes quickly.

Severe weather and lightning is in the area. Shelter in place is in effect and gates are closed. Gates will re-open when shelter in place is lifted.



We will provide further updates when available. — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 20, 2022

Here we go!

Charlotte FC starting XI:

Kahlina | Lindsey, Corujo, Sobociński, Fuchs (c), Bronico, Bender, Ruiz, Gaines, Świderski, Reyna

Substitutes from: Walkes, Jozwiak, Alcivar, Rios, Makoun, Shinyashiki, Vargas, Hegardt, Jones, Sisniega, Afful, Marks, Mora, Romero, McNeill, Santos

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Emerson, Silva, James | Alonso, Kovačić, Jorginho (c), Hudson-Odoi | Pulisic, Batshuayi, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Sharman-Lowe, Chilwell, Ampadu, Chalobah, Colwill, Sarr, Gallagher, Mount, Sterling, Havertz

Date / Time: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 7:30pm EDT; 12:30am BST (next day); 5am IST (next day)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, USA

On TV: none (USA); none (UK); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA); Chelsea TV (UK); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!