WATCH: Ben Elliott scores wonderful solo goal for Chelsea U21 against Real Monarchs

Chelsea’s Development Squad are currently in Salt Lake City, partaking in the MLS Next Pro invitational exhibition. Our first or three games was last night (Tuesday), taking on local side Real Monarchs, who are the development team for MLS’s Real Salt Lake.

While the Blues would go on to lose in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation, the match was highlighted by this wonderful solo effort from young Ben Elliott, who was set free in the left channel, and then did the (substantive) rest.

BEHOLD:

Elliott scores a wonderful solo goal for @ChelseaFC U-21's to make it 2-1 pic.twitter.com/m8rQwxXiwE — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 20, 2022

Elliott was limited to just a dozen or so appearances last season due to injuries, but he signed a new 2.5-year contract in February and the 19-year-old could head out on loan this summer for a taste of senior-level football.

New Development Squad head coach Mark Robinson named a very strong lineup, with all three players sent back down from first-team training camp, Harvey Vale, Billy Gilmour, and Tino Anjorin, getting a start. Jude Soonsup-Bell also started, while new arrival Omari Hutchinson got to come on as a substitute at half-time, alongside the likes of Mason Burstow, Charlie Webster, Xavier Simons, and goalkeeper Eddie Beach.

#CFCDev start the second half with Beach, Abu, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Webster, Simons, Elliott, Andersson, Hutchinson, Castledine, Burstow. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) July 20, 2022

Dion Rankine opened the scoring early for Chelsea, but Monarchs leveled before the half. They would tie the game for a second time soon after Elliott’s goal as well.

You can watch full highlights of the game, including Beach’s excellent penalty save in the second half, over on the MLS Next Pro website.

Next up for Chelsea will be a game against Wolves U21 on Thursday.