England win U19 Euros as Harvey Vale steps up and sets up winning goal in final

England are U19 European champions for the first time since 2017, and for the 11th time in history — drawing level with Spain for most number of titles — after a 3-1 victory in extra-time over Israel in Trnava, Slovakia on Friday.

In 2017, England were led by Chelsea’s own Mason Mount, who also took home the Golden Player Award. This year, England were captained by Chelsea’s own Harvey Vale, who also set up the winning goal in last night’s final.

And it was quite a brilliant assist indeed, a perfectly placed and weighted cross from the right with his left, bundled in at the far post by Carney Chukwuemeka. Vale had played most of the game at left wing-back, but was moved to the right wing late on to provide some attacking thrust. Aston Villa’s Aaron Ramsey added an insurance goal a few minutes later, to complete England’s comeback and trophy triumph. Oscar Gluh gave Israel the lead just before half-time, with Manchester City prospect Callum Doyle equalizing early on after the break.

Vale, who got some words of advice from Mount before the match, talked a bit afterwards about the winning mentality in the group, for which he set the tone as captain

“We definitely didn’t make it easy for ourselves, especially in that first half. We never stopped believing. The togetherness in this group — all 21 players, all the staff, play a part in that. We never hide away from the fact that we know we can win games, no matter the scoreline. I feel that’s really got us to this point and that’s what has won us this tournament.” -Harvey Vale; source: UEFA

Vale has yet to agree a new contract, with his current one expiring next season, but hopefully the 18-year-old will soon put pen to paper and ensure his future at the club.