Thus far in the summer transfer window, Chelsea Women have been focusing on veteran talents, such as Kadeisha Buchanan and Ève Périsset to stay ahead of competition. But that does not mean the team will shy away from investing in young talent, as shown by the signing of Sheffield United attacker Lucy Watson today.

The 18-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since joining her former team during the 2019-20 season. She has gotten plenty of first-team exposure ever since, having already made waves after debuting for the Doncaster Belles’ main squad as a 15-year-old before her move to the Blades.

After scoring eight goals in 22 FA Women’s Championship games last season thanks to blistering pace and a good mind for the game, Watson decided to join Chelsea this summer by putting pen to paper to a two-year deal.

“I am so proud to have signed for a huge club like Chelsea. I am very excited to continue my development and see what the future holds for me. “Thank you to Emma Hayes and the team for giving me this opportunity.” -Lucy Watson; Source: Chelsea FC

Manager Emma Hayes is also quite happy to see the England U19 international join the Blues, having already outlined some short term plans for our no.25 in the squad.

“Lucy is one of the best young attacking players in the country, so we are delighted that she has joined the club. “We have followed Lucy’s development for some time since her at time at Donny Belles, where [Chelsea Women general manager] Paul Green had coached previously and it’s clear she has natural talent and ability. “Lucy has developed really well at Sheffield United and we now feel she is ready to make the next step. In the short term, we’ll be looking to send her out on loan for the forthcoming season to ensure she gains valuable game time.” -Emma Hayes; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Lucy!