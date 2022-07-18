Official: Chelsea appoint Tom Glick as ‘President of Business’

Chelsea have this morning confirmed the expected appointment of former Manchester City and City Group chief operating officer Tom Glick as our new chief executive “President of Business”.

Fancy title aside, C-E-President-O’ Business-time Tom’s job will be the same either way, taking care of “day-to-day operations”. He will assume responsibility for “managing global commercial strategy, driving revenue growth, enhancing fan engagement, and creating exceptional experiences for the Club’s fans”. Expect thrilling!

Glick certainly seems well qualified for all that, so best of luck to him, and to us!

“Chelsea FC is an iconic sports institution, known and admired all over the world. I have been very impressed with the vision and mission of Todd Boehly and Clearlake. They have the Chelsea community at the heart of everything they do. We have a huge opportunity here to enhance performance across the board, on behalf of everyone we serve.” -Tom Glick; source: Chelsea FC

