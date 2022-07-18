As Chelsea move training camp from Los Angeles to Orlando, by way of Las Vegas, we have reduced numbers a bit, to a slightly more manageable level. There are still way too many players in camp — well over the 24 or so that might be ideal for a season — but at least we’re back down to below 30 even with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibably now added.

Unfortunately, the players who have made way in these cuts are all from the Academy: Billy Gilmour, Harvey Vale, Tino Anjorin, and Armando Broja.

As per Adam Newson, both Vale and Gilmour are joining up with the Development Squad, who are playing an exhibition tournament in Salt Lake City this week. Presumably they will stay with the DevSquad afterwards as well, at least until they figure out their futures. Meanwhile, Anjorin’s already finalizing a loan move to a Championship club. And Broja’s heading back to get some treatment and then presumably find his way also back into the Loan Army.

Sigh.

Tino Anjorin finalising a loan move away from Chelsea. Coventry, Huddersfield, Norwich and QPR, interested and couple of European clubs interested. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) July 18, 2022

Conor Gallagher, Ethan Ampadu, and Levi Colwill remain with the first-team group, though the latter’s future — and not just this season — is very much in question. A minor injury he picked up recently isn’t helping the situation either.