WaFFLe 2022-23 Confirmed Divisions and Waitlist

WAGNH Football Fantasy League is back for another season. A big thank you to all of you who signed up. This season we had over 80 registered users, with over 62% of the previous season’s players returning. The divisions have all been sorted so here’s what happens next:

You will receive the league invitation link from Fantrax, to the email address that you provided in the registration form. Join the league by clicking on the link. The link has an expiry date, so join before the link expires. Once your whole division has joined the league, we will send you another email. The email will group you with the other managers in your division. Here you can discuss the draft date, draft order, etc. Once you have decided on your draft date, you have to inform either WizaCar or myself at least one day before the draft so we can set up everything (You can contact us via the Fantrax Chat or via email). You have until the 20th of July to accept the invitation (or get in touch with us about any issues) otherwise we will move on to a waitlist user. We will create a separate league for every division, only for drafting purposes. You will be added into this new league where you will carry out the draft, whose results we will then import into the main league and then delete this duplicate single-division league. All Drafts must be completed by the 31st of July.

Those of you who have not been selected to this season’s league, have instead been added to the waitlist. If users do not accept their invitations to Fantrax by the 20th of July, we will get in touch with you in a randomly assigned order to join the league. You will have 24 hours to respond and join the league before we move on to the next user in the waitlist.

WaFFLe Cup and Champions League

Two more tournaments will be running throughout the season, along with the league:

WaFFLe Cup – A tournament for all the 72 teams

WaFFLe Champions League – A tournament for the best teams from the previous seasons

We will update this article with the sheets for these tournaments in the coming days. The sheets will contain all the groups, matchups and schedules. We will regularly update them throughout the season, so make sure to bookmark them!

Happy WaFFLing!

Division and Waitlist

The order in which the teams are listed is the order in which you will be picking your draft pick position. New teams will be randomly assigned a draft position.

DIVISION 1

deadraizer - Bearly Trying - Division 1 Nevil - dareNevils - Division 1 WiZaCar17 - The Contegious Kants - Division 1 brendankali - Loftus-ButtCheeks - Division 1 Pocket_Hercules - Herculean XI - Division 1 s_starrett - Toasted Ravioli & Lazer Snakes - Division 1 Forza Conte - Tu Chelsea and Beyond - Division 1 JoeTexTwoTechs - Havana Villa FC - Division 1 Bluemageddon - JillJungJuk - Division 2 Rupant - Bleed blue - Division 2 Gh00st - Cesc, Drogs & Ashley Cole - Division 2 grindo - SnowBoarders FC - Division 2

DIVISION 2

Saelenn - Sealy Season - Division 1 BlueDownUnder - BDU XI - Division 1 Larry8 - Sarri not sarri - Division 1 gingerconte - Bakayokohama Tyres - Division 1 Erland_Johnsen - Witty Team Name FC - Division 2 Jorgi’sRedBalloon - FantasyIsComingHome - Division 2 Alister Lewis - Lewis Baker Street 221B - Division 2 Anuttam teja - TheChosenOnes - Division 3a B Tret - BT Blues - Division 3a A-Stah - Asterisk - Division 3b hassaanahmed - Kante’s Inferno - Division 3b TheMuppet - Coca-Zola - Division 3b

DIVISION 3A

Martinez#47 - Deportivo Wanka - Division 3a Pyrokinetic - Pyro’s Scorchers - Division 3a Turbo Timo 11 - Turbo Timo 11 - Division 3a Carefree Varun - The Blue Lions - Division 3a spkkkps - kantestopwinning - Division 3a Kshadab - Deleter - Division 4a Zonar - KanteTouchThis - Division 4a CoKo - Havertztical Integration - Division 4a QuestyCat - Nine Lives FC - Division 3a TaBlue - Windrunners FC - Division 4a depp05 - Deppester FC - Division 4a Dan’s Pet Rescue - New to the league

DIVISION 3B

Carlos-Juan - Knugen FC - Division 3b Kakela - Cech Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself - Division 3b Haz Cat - Haz Cat - Division 3b forever.blue - Havertz Got A Clue - Division 4b Emileb - Kalouless - Division 4b zolagolazo - IAmTheSenate - Division 4b TG12 - TanayciousXI - Division 4b Solowuze - Darknight - Division 3b Sebastian Correa - Sebby Cakes FC - Division 3b Blazing_Blue _Inferno - Le_Blue_Champs - Division 4b Americangoblues - New to the league Deltron2020 - New to the league

DIVISION 4A

TheBison - New to the league SimplyEssien - New to the league TheNarrator - New to the league Champs2012cfc - New to the league CrallyLystia - New to the league Skeletalsid - N/A - New to the league Clever Costapp - New to the league jaxblue89 - Werner’s Burners (2020-2021 Season) - New to the league shegzbaba - New to the league Simba91 - New to the league TheMightyGorgon - New to the league Eidurr - New to the league

DIVISION 4B

West Stand Lower - New to the league Nicklaus_101 - New to the league dc_dan - New to the league Ozzyifesie - New to the league UnseenMaster - UnseenFC - New to the league The High Notes - New to the league Blue_keth - New to the league AHMB - New to the league jzwood72 - New to the league grantpana - Thomas’s Tank Engine - New to the league Mexican_Tennis - New to the league RafaelitoWerner - New to the league

WAITLIST

Shauryas Sharma - Slumdog TMIL-lionaire - Late registration

robdatta - VM Ballacks, Here's the Cesc Pistols - Late registration