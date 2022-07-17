We did not get to see Armando Broja feature yesterday in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Club América in our first pre-season match, since the 20-year-old striker was injured. Otherwise the young’un would likely have been given the chance to impress in front of manager Thomas Tuchel, who made Chelsea’s stance on his market availability clear by claiming he is not for sale — to the detriment of a row of suitors from West Ham and Everton, to Inter Milan and Napoli.

This does not mean another loan move following his season-long spell at Southampton last term is out of the picture. That might be the solution for Broja and West Ham as according to a Daily Mail report, the Hammers are now ready to take the striker for a year in face of Chelsea’s firm stance against his permanent transfer.

A loan move to another Premier League club seems like a great solution to Broja and Chelsea, with the latter still confident he can make an impact and fight for the no.9 role at Stamford Bridge in the future. Of course it could all change once he returns from injury, especially if you look at how Michy Batshuayi performed against América last night.