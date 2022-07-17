Club América 1-2 Chelsea, Friendly: Post-match reaction

Today was an interesting first look at Chelsea this season, with the Blues winning 2-1 against Mexican club Club América with goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount in the second half. Although no changes were made in tactical shape with manager Thomas Tuchel sticking to the proven 3-4-3 that “carried” us to a Champions League title, today was more about getting back to fitness and seeing the effort made by a few players to stand out from the crowd.

FIRST HALF

For whatever reason América is risking it for the biscuit. At least the referee is setting the tune early with a few yellow cards to keep players in check before this takes an unexpectedly ugly turn!

Kenedy at right wing-back could be a good experiment. Today was not a great first look, however.

Three at the back still in place, with Malang Sarr having to get a lot of work to be done with Jürgen Damm on his (left) side.

Some good stuff from Hakim Ziyech with intelligent passes to set up fellow attackers. Meanwhile Callum Hudson-Odoi was nearly invisible.

Kai Havertz has the props of a proper centre-forward. Just needs better aim at goal to make it happen.

Conor Gallagher was head and shoulders above the players on the pitch today. Despite a couple of mistakes on the ball and getting a yellow card for a harsh foul in midfield, the kid was a standout in defence and attack.

SECOND HALF