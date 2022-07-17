 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Far Side of the World (Book 10), Chapter 8 (pg. 3487-3515)

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
CHAPTER 8

Much like Aubrey & Maturin, this project was marooned for a day — though in the desert heat and human crush of Las Vegas rather than on a small island in the middle of the Pacific.

But in any case, just like Aubrey & Maturin, the project’s been rescued and we’re back underway, if a bit slowly.

Our erstwhile heroes were of course rescued by their loving and loyal crew, who were able to successfully retrace their steps despite currents and winds, and come back for their captain and surgeon. Reunited, and it feels so good!

Now, back to the mission!

