The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Far Side of the World (Book 10), Chapter 8 (pg. 3487-3515)

CHAPTER 8
Much like Aubrey & Maturin, this project was marooned for a day — though in the desert heat and human crush of Las Vegas rather than on a small island in the middle of the Pacific.
But in any case, just like Aubrey & Maturin, the project’s been rescued and we’re back underway, if a bit slowly.
Our erstwhile heroes were of course rescued by their loving and loyal crew, who were able to successfully retrace their steps despite currents and winds, and come back for their captain and surgeon. Reunited, and it feels so good!
Now, back to the mission!
TMILinks
GONE
#FCBayern-Präsident Herbert #Hainer im #BR zu Robert #Lewandowski: "Wir haben eine mündliche Zusage von Barcelona. Es ist gut für beide Seiten, dass wir Klarheit haben. Robert ist ein sehr verdienter Spieler, er hat mit uns alles gewonnen. Wir sind ihm unheimlich dankbar." pic.twitter.com/eVyNTqs23l— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) July 16, 2022
UNTRUE
Bayern manager Nagelsmann: “I saw all rumours on my interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but that’s not true”, told @cfbayern. ⛔️ #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022
Nagelsmann follows Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic in denying CR7 rumours. pic.twitter.com/slAxkyL0Qv
HMM
Conte: "I spoke to Lucas and I think [wing-back] could be a good option. In the past I made Perisic in this position. Before a winger and to become a wing-back. He has the quality. The most important thing is the player has to be 100% ready to do it." https://t.co/wncgdSFePV— Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 16, 2022
