Club América vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Live blog; highlights

It has been less than two months ever since we last saw the Blues on the pitch. But any wait is too long for the Chelsea faithful, who will be eager to see the club’s stars back in action for the first match of the 2022-23 (pre-)season.

We should keep in mind that it is way too soon to draw any conclusions as to how the team will look, or whom manager Thomas Tuchel will entrust moving forward this season. This doesn’t mean we cannot speculate given this starting lineup, with Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher given the chance to impress by the boss himself from kick-off.

Let’s do this!

Club América starting lineup:

Ochoa (c), J. Sánchez, Valdez, Cáceres, Reyes, Aquino, Dos Santos, Damm, Fidalgo, Layún, Martín

Substitutes from: Jiménez, R. Sánchez, S. Martínez, Araujo, Campos, Fuentes, R. Martínez, Moreno, Lara, Valdes, Zendejas, Rodríguez

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Arrizabalaga | Chalobah, Silva (c), Sarr | Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Gallagher, Chilwell | Ziyech, Havertz, Kenedy

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Alonso, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, James, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi, Werner

Date / Time: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 03.00 BST; 10pm EDT (previous day); 7:30am IST

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada, United States

On TV: none (UK); Univision, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MáXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Chelsea website & The 5th Stand App (worldwide); none (UK); Univision NOW, TUDN.com (USA); JioTV, Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!