Those tracking Chelsea’s transfer moves this summer are well aware that Kalidou Koulibaly will not be the only defensive reinforcement brought to Stamford Bridge this window, if it depends on the efforts by the club’s new ownership. With Nathan Aké’s return to the Blues now out of the picture, Chelsea are back on the Jules Koundé track while also chasing Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

Kimpembe has a new boss to work with this (pre-)season with former Nice manager Christophe Galtier taking charge following Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal from PSG. While he enjoys the French international’s presence in his squad and even laughed at transfer rumours with the player, he still cannot rule out Kimpembe’s exit this summer.

“I have read everything that has been said about Kimpembe. We even laughed about it together. “He’s a player I like. He is direct in the human relationship. “What will happen, I don’t know. He is a great defender, a leader. In this system, he can be very efficient.” -Christophe Galtier; Source: L’Équipe via Sport.fr

Issue is, Kimpembe can be very efficient under Thomas Tuchel’s system as well as shown by the nearly two-and-a-half years in which the two worked together at PSG. And thus far this Chelsea team under the Boehly-Clearlake consortium ownership is showing that where there is a will, there is a way to get things done for the German boss.