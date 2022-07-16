Tuchel invites all Chelsea players to make a ‘statement’ this preseason

It’s the big question every preseason, can young players or returning loanees establish themselves as first-team players at Chelsea? The competition is never not strong and it’s often, perhaps always, unfair. Who “makes” it and who doesn’t is sometimes determined as much by chance, by being in the right place at the right time in the right circumstance, as by actual skill and prospect.

Still, head coach Thomas Tuchel has assured that everyone does have a chance to impress and be this summer’s Trevoh Chalobah.

“He is the role model. He came, took his chance, and started in the Super Cup last season. This is what it’s all about. You can discuss and make plans for all these players but they are not worth the paper that you write on because they can change every minute, any training session. You have to simply be ready. “I think all the players that come from loan or different situations and want to make a statement here, they are more than invited and supported. We are open, but they are well aware the task is very high because the group is competitive and the group is strong. And still I feel everyone is proud to be back, proud to be in the Chelsea squad, and from there they are responsible for their own career and they have our support.”

One potential candidate for 2022 Trevoh is Armando Broja, who had a decent season on loan at Southampton, but whose future could go in any direction at the moment. And unfortunately, the 20-year-old picked up a minor injury in the last couple days after arriving late to camp, which is certainly not a helpful development.

“Armando is our player first of all and we have, at the moment, no interest in selling him. He is here to make an impression after he was on loan in Southampton. That’s his situation from where we look up front. It’s good if there’s interest as it shows us there’s talent and potential. “It shows us that Armando is in the position to impress and become a Chelsea player. When will he become a Chelsea player? Nobody knows but hopefully as soon as possible. He got injured and there’s a delay for him, which is never nice because a young player should normally make an impression from the first minute in pre-season. Now we have a bit of a delay in that but that’s the situation.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

So that’s not ideal, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. (And also for the likes of Billy Gilmour, Ethan Ampadu, Levi Colwill, Tino Anjorin ... and even for the veteran driftwood, like Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, Emerson, or Kenedy.)