Club América vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea have taken themselves to Los Angeles to kick-start their United States pre-season tour, training at UCLA facilities and having fun with our now “sister” baseball team, the LA Dodgers.

After all this preparation comes the real action. Even though this is only pre-season we do a bunch of players old and new eager to impress manager Thomas Tuchel in the first match of this tour, as we face Mexican outfit Club América at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Date / Time: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 03.00 BST; 10pm EDT (previous day); 7:30am IST

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada, United States

Forecast: Mostly sunny and extremely hot (40ºC!)

On TV: none (UK); Univision, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MáXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Chelsea website & The 5th Stand App (worldwide); none (UK); Univision NOW, TUDN.com (USA); JioTV, Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Club América team news: Club América’s 2022-23 season began on July 3rd with the Mexican side getting a goalless draw against Atlas to kick it off in Liga MX Apertura. They lost to Monterrey 3-2 a week later, and recovered their confidence with a 1-0 win over Toluca two days ago.

América’s squad carry a few well-known names especially for those who regularly follow international football such as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Miguel Layún and midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, all of which Mexican national team regulars.

Their two standout signings this summer were Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodríguez, returning to Mexico only six months after joining Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr; and Mexican winger Jürgen Damm, known for his blistering pace (and not much else).

Chelsea team news: Manager Thomas Tuchel had his initial 29-man squad upgraded to at least onefold with Armando Broja joining the squad a few days later. However the young striker almost injured himself in camp and given he has not been training ever since, it is likely he will not feature today.

Neither will new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. The former has not yet been on full training to be match fit according to Tuchel, while Koulibaly arrived at Las Vegas only a few hours ago. It would be surprising to see the boss risking sending the latter to the pitch after a long travel from Italy to the United States.

Previously: Goals from Franco Di Santo and Florent Malouda at minutes 76 and 78 are the cherry on top of Chelsea becoming 2009 World Football Challenge champions, with then manager Carlo Ancelotti at helm.