The future of Chelsea striker Armando Broja this season and beyond has not yet been decided. But in the present he has been part of the Blues’ United States training camp/tour/pre-season, joining the rest of the squad a few days ago.

Nevertheless Broja is a wanted man, with West Ham, Everton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Italian clubs Inter Milan and Napoli all vying for his signature this summer. The first team on the list, who were presumably leading the chase a few weeks ago, have jumped ahead of competition once again according to reports from the Athletic, the Guardian, Sky Sports and several others with a £30m bid for the Chelsea striker.

West Ham have submitted two bids in the last 24 hours. Proposal around €35m for Armando Broja, Chelsea have not decided yet as there are many clubs interested. ⚒️ #WHUFC



The other bid is for Amadou Onana, main target as midfielder - around €38m, as @skysports_sheth reports. pic.twitter.com/0wAThSyK5H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

While the Hammers are also interested in Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, Broja seems to be their preferred target this summer for the position. Manager David Moyes wants proper backup to veteran Michail Antonio, and the 20-year-old Albanian international — nearly 12 years his junior — would be a good option for that.

There is however no indication Chelsea will accept the offer, which would pay the Blues £25m upfront with £5m in add-ons. Hopes are manager Thomas Tuchel gives Broja at least time to show his mettle on the pitch in our pre-season matches, as he could be just as useful to a Romelu Lukaku-less team on the pitch this season.