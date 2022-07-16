The Daily Hilario: Saturday

Lol
Raphinha is a Barcelona player. Deal completed. Leeds United have put a provision in the deal that means Barcelona will have to pay a significant penalty if the agreed amount does not arrive within the agreed time frame.#lufc— Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 15, 2022
Ongoing
Bukayo Saka’s contract extension has always been priority for Arsenal, talks are still ongoing with his agent in order to reach full agreement on long term deal. ⚪️ #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022
Saka’s happy with Arsenal project, discussing on salary details. pic.twitter.com/v7p0FE8OUs
Set
Norwich are set to sign Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara, who is flying into England to start his medical tonight. A box-to-box midfielder, Sara will cost an initial £6m and has been scouted by Norwich's recruitment department for the past 4 years #ncfc— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 14, 2022
