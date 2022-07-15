Kalidou Koulibaly sends goodbye message to Napoli ahead of Chelsea move

Some Chelsea faithful will remember the days since at least summer 2016 in which defender Kalidou Koulibaly was a constant presence in the team’s transfer rumour mill. The intensity of such links dwindled as the years went by and surprisingly, the buzz surrounding his impending signature by the Blues this summer was perhaps the most muted we have ever had when it comes to the Senegalese international.

Nevertheless Koulibaly is expected to join the Blues quite soon, with new ownership under chairman Todd Boehly quickly striking a deal for the 31-year-old centre-back. Koulibaly, just like Raheem Sterling before him, confirmed his departure from the club he has spent a significant part of his professional career with a heartfelt message on social media.

“1 June 2014, an unforgettable date: my arrival in Naples, the beginning of a story of pure love. “I was a shy boy, but with a great desire to show the world that I could do it! “Victories, defeats, joys, disappointments. Too many emotions lived together: impossible to summarize them. But I keep everything: in my mind, in my heart. “My two children were born in Naples. I have met people who will forever be part of my life and who made me and my family feel at home: from the first to the last moment. “Thanks to you, Naples, I became the man I am today. “Thanks to the club, the President, the coaches, all my teammates and all the people I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. “Thank you, Naples and Neapolitans, for all the love we have given each other. “I am proud to have honored you with all of myself and I will continue, indefinitely, to carry you in my heart and to nurture one of the most important feelings for me: respect. “You have been everything for me. “Now I feel I have to leave and get back into the game: it’s time for a new adventure.” -Kalidou Koulibaly; Source: Instagram via Google Translate

Once again, a classy message from a classy player whose experience and will to win shall be a boon to this Chelsea squad.