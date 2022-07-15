Centreback FC Chelsea have been set on recouping defensive quality lost to the transfer market by the exits of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Kalidou Koulibaly’s transfer from Napoli to Stamford Bridge is apparently imminent, and he is not the only player in the position on our radar as the Blues are also in the move for several other names in the market.

One name that we will have to cross off our list however is former Chelsea defender Nathan Aké. According to reports from the Guardian, the Athletic and London Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, the deal for the 27-year-old centre-back is now off due to the Londoners not being able to meet Manchester City’s £45m asking price for Aké.

Nathan Ake staying at Manchester City. Chelsea showed a strong interest but #MCFC would only sell if valuation met. That hasn’t happened & mutual decision taken for 27yo Dutch defender to remain & play key part in Pep Guardiola plans @TheAthleticUK #CFC https://t.co/Ehz9VbBNpg — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 15, 2022

Although Aké is not a regular in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup, the decision was made mutually as he is happy to stay at the Etihad. He is a popular member of their squad and with a contract running until June 2025, it seems Chelsea already had a big hill to climb in order to bring him back to the Bridge.

Still, we move on despite our frustrations in this particular chase. After all the Blues remain keen on adding more defenders to the fold with Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe on our sights, and Sevilla’s Jules Koundé returning to our shortlist as well.