First reported by Sky News a couple weeks ago, Chelsea are set to appoint former Manchester City COO Tom Glick as a top executive at the club. Glick’s title was not yet clear in that report, only that he would take over the “day-to-day running” of the club.

As per The Athletic today, that means he will be the new CEO, and will do said running on the business side of the operation (as opposed to the sporting side). Our previous CEO, Guy Laurence was among the many executives who left the club recently, though apparently he was going to do so regardless of the ownership status.

With the highly qualified Glick set to take over “all non-football operations”, Chelsea remain in the hunt for a sporting director, and hope to have one in place “in plenty of time” for the January transfer window, according to the Telegraph. Co-owner and Chairman Todd Boehly will continue to take care of transfer things on an interim basis until then. (Doing a fine job so far!)