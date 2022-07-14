PICTURES: Raheem Sterling’s first Chelsea training; Armando Broja arrives, too!

Chelsea’s group of 29 players on tour were joined by two more today (Wednesday), including returning loanee Armando Broja and of course the (first) big signing of the summer, Raheem Sterling. The duo flew over to Los Angeles from England together and were both straight into the action on the training ground.

Thomas Tuchel welcomed Sterling with a few nice words, while his England colleagues Reece James and Mason Mount were appropriately excited as well.

“The way he is as a person and the way he is on the pitch, he’s someone who demands the highest level from himself and the players around him.” “He’s scored a lot and he creates a lot because he’s dangerous anytime he has the ball. [And] when he doesn’t have the ball, he’s [also] a massive threat so for him to now be with us, we’re delighted. We’re buzzing to play with him. He’s going to bring a lot to the group so it’s exciting times” -Mason Mount; source: Chelsea FC

“It’s a very exciting signing [...] Playing against him is a nightmare so I’m pretty happy that he’s here now and I don’t need to play against him anymore!” -Reece James; source: Chelsea FC

Only on the training ground, Reece!