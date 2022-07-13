Barcelona confirm ‘agreement in principle’ for Chelsea target Raphinha

As “frustrating” as the early summer transfer window has been for Chelsea, the club have done their fair part to get deals across and deal with the blows the squad has had thus far. One of such moves was taking little to no time in meeting Leeds United’s demands for Brazilian attacker Raphinha, with the Blues offering the player a lucrative deal to join the club from Elland Road.

However Raphinha had Barcelona in his mind and heart, and his wishes may have been fulfilled today. The Catalan club announced they have been able to reach an ‘agreement in principle’ with Leeds for his acquisition from the English outfit, with the transfer now only pending a successful medical.

Agreement in principle with @LUFC for the transfer of Raphinha — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 13, 2022

This is not as big of a blow to Chelsea as we seem to have successfully taken Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, someone with a much better track record overall in his Premier League career than his Brazilian counterpart. At the same time we have to wonder whether Blues will keep pursuing attackers after this, since it seems we have (thankfully) changed sights towards defenders instead.