Raheem Sterling bids farewell to Manchester City ahead of Chelsea move

Raheem Sterling has been a Premier League household name for the last 10 years. That is most likely why we often forget he is still a 27-year-old attacker with an admirable record in both statistics and titles recorded ever since he stepped into the scene as a promising winger from Liverpool.

Having spent the last seven seasons at the Etihad with Manchester City, the English international is ending the cycle with the club this summer presumably to begin a new one with Chelsea. Today on social media, he sent a heartfelt goodbye to his now former club thanking them for everything he has been able to achieve as a player and as a person.

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories. “To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater. “What a ride it’s been. “I am thankful for the ups and the downs. As it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself. “I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man. “Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.” -Source: Raheem Sterling

Although these are words for a major rival of ours, it is hard not to admire the class act that Sterling provides on and off the pitch. And you cannot help but feel excited about what he will be able to bring on the pitch for Chelsea moving forward.