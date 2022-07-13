Mason Mount ready to talk new Chelsea contract ‘hopefully soon’

Once the madness of the summer transfer multiverse is over, the next big task for the club will be to discuss new contracts with the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James. All timelines where that doesn’t happen must be pruned and pruned immediately.

Fortunately, everyone seems to be on the same page when it comes to those intentions — even before day one of the new administration, there was talk of this. So while the transfer window takes obvious priority at the minute, hopefully we won’t have to wait too long afterwards to see progress in this regard either.

And that’s the hope from Mount himself as well. The 23-year-old is eager to continue the professional (and some ways personal) relationship that began when he was just 6 and has resulted in so much glorious success already.

“I’ve got two years left on my contract and I’m very, very happy here. Those talks will hopefully be starting soon.”

It’s a time of great change at the club, the start of a new era, at least as far as the ownership’s concerned. But as much as some things have changed, our priorities must remain the same as before. Keeping the likes of Mount happy is one a good step towards ensuring that.

“It’s so exciting what the future holds. It’s an unknown but the way [the new era’s] started is really exciting to see what’s going to happen. We’re a team that over the last ten years has been up there and pushing and that is where we want to stay. Speaking to them about their goals and aims, we’re on the same page. So hopefully that continues.” [...] “I set goals and targets last season and I managed to achieve them. I feel like last season was a good one for me. I still feel that performance-wise it could have been better. The Premier League is a massive goal of mine and for this season. That’s what you’re looking at as a group. You never know what can happen and that’s something we want to focus on. “As a group, we are winners. You can see it over the last couple of years. We’ve always managed to get ourselves a winning opportunity and hopefully, that continues.” -Mason Mount; source: Evening Standard

So say we all.