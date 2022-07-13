The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Far Side of the World (Book 10), Chapter 3 (pg. 3291-3331)

CHAPTER 3

After the rush to leave, it turns out that Aubrey & Co can take their time, with the Norfolk delayed a month, which makes for an easy initial journey for the Surprise. That gives Aubrey time to work on the usual things at the start of such a journey with such a crew, training the new men in the ways of routine, gunnery, and respect. The latter intention gets underline with a rare flogging: 24 lashes for failure to salute a superior.

There’s also a ton of talk about whales and whaling, as if we were suddenly dropped into a Melville or Philbrick novel, though it’s a pair of sharks that Maturin catches instead.

That’s all the time we had for today thanks to a work conference during the day and a rec league match at night.

