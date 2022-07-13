Jorginho wants to stay as long as possible at Chelsea

We are entering Jorginho’s fifth year as a Chelsea player, and the last of his current contract with the club. The question of an extension has been reduced to a background role amid the ownership transition and transfer market activities, but it is an issue that will need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Having turned 30 in December, Jorginho has reached the age of the (unwritten) rule of single-year contracts only, though whether that policy will be continued by the club under Todd Boehly remains to be seen.

Either way, Jorginho himself wants to stay as long as possible.

“Of course [I would stay longer], I love Chelsea. I feel very well here and of course, I’d like to stay. But you know, a lot is going on and we don’t know. I have a contract and I love to be here. So I don’t think about moving anywhere.” “Every single year [there’s speculation]! I don’t think like this. I just think about where I am and focus 100 per cent.”

The vice-captain may be growing older, but he remains no less motivated to play and win every day. And he still has a few things to accomplish in that regard, including winning the Premier League.

“The motivation is that I do what I love. This was my dream when I was a kid. I dreamt that I could win – and so if I win the same title it is still special. I look at my medals every day and love them. It’s why I want to win more. “One of the [motivations is to win the Premier League], I still have a few left. I need to work really hard to achieve those trophies and that is what I do. What really counts is the results at the end of the season. So I prefer to talk at the end of the season about what we’ve done.” -Jorginho; source: Evening Standard

That’s the sort of winning spirit we need to maintain and the sort of ambition we need to cultivate as the club undergoes massive change at the organizational level.