Chelsea hero Joe Cole is one of the club ambassadors coming along for the USA Tour, and he got the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at last night’s LA Dodgers game. This bit of cross-promotion between teams co-owned by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter (and others) comes after high-profile visits last month from the likes of Timo Werner and Mason Mount to Dodger Stadium. Hashtag-synergy.

In all seriousness, Joey’s first pitch was actually quite good. He used to be here, there, every-[FUNNING]-where with his feet; now he’s showing off his arm as well!

Chelsea and England great Joe Cole throws out a solid first pitch at Dodger Stadium before LA hosts the Cubs pic.twitter.com/mwEU1DqbSB — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, over on the UCLA campus, Chelsea actual have been ramping up preseason training in earnest, taking advantage of the high temperatures (though still well below what awaits the team in Las Vegas) to get those muscles moving and grooving.

The gang’s all here now, sans Armando Broja, with Conor Gallagher arriving direct from his own vacation in the States. Time to work work work work work. This may be California, but this is no time for dreamin’.