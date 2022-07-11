Chelsea hero Joe Cole is one of the club ambassadors coming along for the USA Tour, and he got the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at last night’s LA Dodgers game. This bit of cross-promotion between teams co-owned by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter (and others) comes after high-profile visits last month from the likes of Timo Werner and Mason Mount to Dodger Stadium. Hashtag-synergy.
In all seriousness, Joey’s first pitch was actually quite good. He used to be here, there, every-[FUNNING]-where with his feet; now he’s showing off his arm as well!
Chelsea and England great Joe Cole throws out a solid first pitch at Dodger Stadium before LA hosts the Cubs pic.twitter.com/mwEU1DqbSB— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 10, 2022
Meanwhile, over on the UCLA campus, Chelsea actual have been ramping up preseason training in earnest, taking advantage of the high temperatures (though still well below what awaits the team in Las Vegas) to get those muscles moving and grooving.
The gang’s all here now, sans Armando Broja, with Conor Gallagher arriving direct from his own vacation in the States. Time to work work work work work. This may be California, but this is no time for dreamin’.
- Tommy T making another ball lopsided Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Puli & Timo practicing that Captain Morgan pose Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- West Coast gangsta rap duo Billy the Kid & Money Ma$e Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Conor G regulating like Warren G Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- TFW when you realize Michy’s still a Chelsea player Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Sun’s out, thighs out for Marcos Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- What ACL injury? Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Captain DAVE signs some autographs hopefully not for the last time Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Jorginho thinking of some mischief no doubt Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Édou in his own private Wimbledon Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Oooooooooh Thiago Silva! Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Could we see Ampadu & Kovačić in the same midfield at some point? Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Young vs Old (Vale v Azpi) Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Gallagher & Chalobah in the battle for best hair Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Emerson provides a metaphor for his Chelsea prospects Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Light work for Reecey Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- King Kai ready to reign supreme Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
