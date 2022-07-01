Chelsea are set to appoint Tom Glick for a “top job” at the club, according to Mark Kleinman of Sky News.

It’s not clear at this point what Glick’s exact title would be, but he would “take over the day-to-day running” of the club form Todd Boehly. Our co-owner is currently serving as not only the chief executive of the club, but also as Chairman of the Board, as well as interim sporting director. Chief-everything, basically. That’s a ton of responsibility and probably way more work than any one person can really handle effectively.

Regardless of title, Glick would bring a wealth of experience with him, much of it in (European) football. He served as Chief Commercial & Operating Officer of Manchester City (and later City Football Group) from 2012 to 2018, and before that was also a chief executive at Derby County. Sky’s report assures us that his time in charge, 2008-2012, was “well before the financial chaos” that’s created the current existential crisis at that club. Glick has spent the last four years as President of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers (American football) and MLS’s Charlotte FC (before stepping aside earlier this year) — both owned by David Tepper — while he got his start in minor league baseball, including a stint as senior vice-president of marketing at the Sacramento River Cats, my local team.

Glick would be the first “new” hire of the new ownership group, having cleared out practically all of the previous people in charge like Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck, and Guy Laurence.