The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: Post Captain (Book 2), Chapter 9 (pg. 685-715)

CHAPTER 9

The Polychrest proves to be so incapable of convoy duty, the merchant ships head off on their own. It does prove to be a capable fighting ship however, as it takes on and goes cannon-to-cannon, yardarm-to-yardarm with the bigger French privateer Bellone. Aubrey eventually drives his foe onto the rocks near Spain, but has to abandon the scene due to the looming arrival of another warship. Admiral Harte is unimpressed by all this, because of course he is. (Again: sleeping with your boss’s spouse is a bad idea!)

Meanwhile we learn that Aubrey’s a most excellent swimmer, and has now rescued no fewer than 22, make that 23 sailors on his ships. Bolton the latest, after he wanderers off a mast. Oopsies. We also learn that Maturin’s an excellent and natural shot, and this gives Jack a pause perhaps for the first time about the true nature and identity of his best friend. An intriguingly timed sealed order from the admiralty calling Maturin away arrives in the form of a cliffhanger at the end of the chapter.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Alas, that’s all the time we had for the Royal Navy today, as a few hours were taken up by the US Navy instead, more specifically, naval aviators. Maverick may not know how to sail, but he can sure fly them jets! And in glorious IMAX! This movie’s worth all the hype; see it on the biggest and loudest screen possible!

REJECTED

Liverpool reject new offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane, which would have only reached £30m with multiple CL and Ballon d'Or wins. Player valued at around £42.5m. https://t.co/ZuFMmInMpq — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 8, 2022

SMASH

Liverpool want to sign Darwin Nunez and are prepared to smash their transfer record to get him. Nunez keen on Liverpool, Man United and Atletico Madrid also interested in him. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 8, 2022

