 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: Post Captain (Book 2), Chapter 9 (pg. 685-715)

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
/ new
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AUCTION Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

CHAPTER 9

The Polychrest proves to be so incapable of convoy duty, the merchant ships head off on their own. It does prove to be a capable fighting ship however, as it takes on and goes cannon-to-cannon, yardarm-to-yardarm with the bigger French privateer Bellone. Aubrey eventually drives his foe onto the rocks near Spain, but has to abandon the scene due to the looming arrival of another warship. Admiral Harte is unimpressed by all this, because of course he is. (Again: sleeping with your boss’s spouse is a bad idea!)

Meanwhile we learn that Aubrey’s a most excellent swimmer, and has now rescued no fewer than 22, make that 23 sailors on his ships. Bolton the latest, after he wanderers off a mast. Oopsies. We also learn that Maturin’s an excellent and natural shot, and this gives Jack a pause perhaps for the first time about the true nature and identity of his best friend. An intriguingly timed sealed order from the admiralty calling Maturin away arrives in the form of a cliffhanger at the end of the chapter.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Alas, that’s all the time we had for the Royal Navy today, as a few hours were taken up by the US Navy instead, more specifically, naval aviators. Maverick may not know how to sail, but he can sure fly them jets! And in glorious IMAX! This movie’s worth all the hype; see it on the biggest and loudest screen possible!

Here’s a related Top 10 list from Cinefix.

TMILinks

REJECTED

SMASH

HMM

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...