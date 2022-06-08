Official: Chelsea Women sign French defender Ève Périsset

One of the things fans wanted to see in Chelsea’s new ownership was the continued commitment to making the women’s team a world-class squad. We started this quite early into the Todd Boehly era, with the Blues signing former Bordeaux defender Ève Périsset to a three-year deal today.

Chelsea FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of French international @EvePerisset ahead of the 2022/23 season! ✍️



Welcome, Ève! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 8, 2022

Our new no.15 is an experienced player, starting out her professional career at Olympique Lyon nine years ago where she won four league and four cup titles. Périsset transferred to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 and helped the Parisiennes lift the French Cup in the 2017-18 season.

Moving to Bordeaux in 2020, Périsset helped the team finish 3rd and 6th in the past two Division 1 Féminine seasons while playing 45 times for the Girondins across all competitions. In the timeframe she showed great versatility, playing across all positions in defence and also featuring as wing-back/wide midfielder for her former team.

The 27-year-old, who is also a French international with 34 caps for Les Bleues, is ecstatic about joining the Blues in London.

“It’s a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a Blue! I am very thankful for the opportunity that has been given to me. “The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans later this summer at Kingsmeadow and at the famous Stamford Bridge!” -Ève Périsset; Source: Chelsea FC

Manager Emma Hayes is also looking forward to work with the French defender, as her experience and versatility will certainly be a boon to her plans this season.

“Eve brings a wealth of experience and is a versatile player who is able to play in both full-back positions and midfield. “A tenacious defender, with her mentality and professionalism we have no doubt she will complement the group well. “We really look forward to welcoming Eve to the team later this summer as we head into the new season.” -Emma Hayes; Source: Chelsea FC

Beyond showing commitment to the women’s team, Périsset’s signing also shows knowledge of what areas we need to improve to make Chelsea Women reach the next level. Fullback and midfield were certainly at the top of our transfer priorities for this summer, and it is nice to see Boehly and co. addressing it from the get-go.

Welcome, Ève! Let’s win some things!