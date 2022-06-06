On Saturday, England managed to do something not seen in six decades. Not to be outdone, on Sunday, Wales managed to do something not seen in over six decades!

But whereas England’s was a bit embarrassing, as they contrived to lose to Hungary for the first time since 1962, Wales’s was most glorious, as they managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958!

Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu started and played a key shutdown role on the right end of the back-three against Ukraine, who did get the game’s only goal, albeit in the wrong goal. Andriy Yarmolenko, the Ukraine captain, diverted a free kick from Gareth Bale, the Wales captain, beyond his own goalkeeper in the first half, and despite carrying much of the play, Ukraine could not make good on their unbeaten run through all of qualifying.

And so, Wales punch their ticket to Qatar, and join the group already containing England, USA, and Iran. Fun!

Elsewhere, Marcos Alonso played the full 90 as Spain came back twice to draw, 2-2 with the Czech Republic in Nations League Group A2 action in Prague, while the US Men’s National Team drew 0-0 with Uruguay in a friendly in Kansas City. Christian Pulisic played the full-90, but this was a bit of a nothing game, especially in the second half.