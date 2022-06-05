Romelu Lukaku ankle ‘doesn’t look good’, confirms Belgium head coach

Romelu Lukaku’s disappointing season is ending on yet another disappointing note, with an ankle injury picked up on international duty, which, in the words of his national team head coach, isn’t looking too good.

“It doesn’t look good. He twisted his ankle. We have to wait 48 hours for the MRI scan, but I would be surprised if he is still in action in the coming games. That is my feeling.” -Roberto Martínez; source: HLN via Google Translate

Of course, Martínez said something similar earlier this week when Lukaku initially picked up the same injury in training, but allowed the striker to still play in Friday’s (mostly meaningless) game anyway, while expressing great surprise that the big man felt up to it. And perhaps Lukaku would’ve come through unscathed were it not for an unfortunate tangle with former Chelsea teammate Nathan Aké, but the risk was sown, and duly reaped.

Certainly time to shut things down, even if Lukaku’s twisted ankle turns out to not be too severe. These things can take weeks, sometimes many, to completely recover from, and the new season starts in two months, with preseason gearing up in less than a month!