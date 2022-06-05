Germany held 1-1 by Italy; Senegal win easily against Benin

The shock defeat of England by Hungary — something not seen for sixty years! — was not the only bit of international action involving Chelsea players on Saturday. In fact, the other two teams in that Nations League group, Italy and Germany, faced each other as well.

Italy, fresh off their lopsided defeat against Argentina, did a little better against Germany, especially in the second half, and did briefly grab the lead, even, before Timo Werner and Kai Havertz combined to create a chance that Joshua Kimmich eventually converted. I think we can credit Werner with an assist. With the points split, England finish matchday 1 at the bottom of the group table.

Italy were without either Jorginho or Emerson, who have been excused from the rest of this Nations League silliness over the next ten days, while Werner started for Germany and Havertz played the final 20 minutes. Antonio Rüdiger, now officially a Real Madrid player, played the full 90 as well.

Meanwhile, Senegal began the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with an easy 3-1 victory over Benin in front of a raucous home crowd.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané did no harm to his transfer market prospects (nor his legendary status for the locals) with a hat trick, while Édouard Mendy had mostly a snooze in goal until a late consolation from the visitors.