The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Surgeon’s Mate (Book 7), Chapters 6-7 (pg. 2348-2404)

CHAPTER 6
Aubrey keeps getting letters from Amanda Smith, which he tries to desperately hide from his wife. Amanda’s wanting to come to England, which is a disaster Aubrey’s trying to desperately avoid. Fortunately, Maturin receives a mission to the Baltic, and he successfully lobbies the Admiralty to give Aubrey command of the HMS Ariel to help him get there, and try to take out the enemy fortifications at Grimsholm, an island off the southwest corner of Finland — not in a frontal assault, but something a bit more creative.
CHAPTER 7
It is Stephen who’s plan is accepted once the Ariel reaches Gothenburg to refit and resupply. Along the way, they draw fire from fortifications on the Danish shore, but take no hits.
