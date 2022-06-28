Andreas Christensen’s departure was pretty much a done deal in March and was officially confirmed by Chelsea nearly three weeks ago, and the man himself has now gotten around to posting his farewell message on social media as well — on brand for his self-described level of talkativeness. Obviously, every player is different and will handle things in their own way. And that’s perfectly fine. It’s a lovely message after all, thanking the club for making his dreams come true and wishing us good luck in the future.

That said, I’m finding it hard to define Christensen’s legacy as things stand at the moment. It feels like it should be seen as something a lot greater, despite him choosing to leave now after ten years — he was the first to actually “make it” to the first-team from the Academy by way of the Loan Army, for example. But just like his senior career with the club, despite several huge trophies and performances, it’s not quite living up to those expectations.

In any case, maybe we need a bit of time and space to be able to define things eventually. In the meantime, good luck to Christensen at Barcelona, provided they’re able to finagle their finances to allow for them to actually sign him.