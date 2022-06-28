Andreas Christensen’s departure was pretty much a done deal in March and was officially confirmed by Chelsea nearly three weeks ago, and the man himself has now gotten around to posting his farewell message on social media as well — on brand for his self-described level of talkativeness. Obviously, every player is different and will handle things in their own way. And that’s perfectly fine. It’s a lovely message after all, thanking the club for making his dreams come true and wishing us good luck in the future.
That said, I’m finding it hard to define Christensen’s legacy as things stand at the moment. It feels like it should be seen as something a lot greater, despite him choosing to leave now after ten years — he was the first to actually “make it” to the first-team from the Academy by way of the Loan Army, for example. But just like his senior career with the club, despite several huge trophies and performances, it’s not quite living up to those expectations.
In any case, maybe we need a bit of time and space to be able to define things eventually. In the meantime, good luck to Christensen at Barcelona, provided they’re able to finagle their finances to allow for them to actually sign him.
THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.
I had a tough decision to make at the age of 16 to leave Denmark. There was only ever one choice for me and that was Chelsea. From the moment I arrived they made me feel at home, I’m grateful to Jim Fraser and Neil Bath who immediately embraced me as part of their family.
Some of my proudest moments at the club were when we won FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League. Those were a special group of young players that I was proud to have as teammates.
Last year was my proudest achievement as a player and team when we lifted the Champions League in Porto.
I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career, I’m grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true.
Having spent ten amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family. Mentally the last few months have been tough as it’s not been an easy decision to leave this club and the fans.
I’m not the most talkative person so sometimes people don’t understand how much the club and the fans mean to me. I will miss the players, staff and everyone here. I wish the best for the club and the fans in the future.
-Andreas Christensen; source: Instagram
