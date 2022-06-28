The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Surgeon’s Mate (Book 7), Chapters 1-2 (pg. 2197-2262)

CHAPTER 1

Picking up just a couple days after the events of the last book, we begin with the HMS Shannon arriving in Halifax to a hero’s welcome, having scored a victory, finally, for the Royal Navy against the Americans. In tow is the USS Chesapeake, whose captain was killed in action. The Shannon’s own captain is badly injured as well.

Still, it’s a glorious occasion, though it’s not all good news for Aubrey himself. He learns that Admiral Harte is now calling even more shots (the man whom he cuckolded back in book one) and Harte’s assistant is Mr Wray, whom Aubrey accused (rightly) of cheating at cards (and thus almost had a duel with) a couple books ago. And the ship that was promised to Aubrey, the Acasta has now been given to someone else, since it’s taking him forever to get back to England. And he hasn’t heard from Sophie in just as long either.

Meanwhile, Maturin delivers the intelligence he gathered on the Americans, but now that she’s safe, Diana’s not so keen on hurrying that marriage to him. Here we go again!

CHAPTER 2

At the big celebratory ball, Aubrey gets seduced by one Amanda Smith and he has to do the walk of great shame the next morning. Oopsies. The next day, Aubrey finally gets all his letters from home as well, nearly a year’s worth. Very Shakespearean.

Meanwhile, Maturin deduces that Diana is pregnant (presumably by Mr Johnson). She asks for an abortion, he refuses as if he were the US Supreme Court. He asks her to go through with the marriage again, she refuses as if she were herself, which she is.

TMILinks

Lol

'Moaning' Jurgen Klopp has 'got his way again' with rule change, claims Andros Townsend #LFC #EFC https://t.co/kO7ERhwRzE — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 27, 2022

Package

Tottenham Hotspur putting together a package to try and take both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon from Everton — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 27, 2022

Confirmed