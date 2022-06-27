Petr Čech is the latest remnant of the previous regime to make way for the new powers that be, stepping down from his position as technical director advisor and leaving Chelsea for the second time, according to an exclusive report in the Telegraph. (UPDATE: now official.) Our legendary goalkeeper returned in 2019 and had been in that vaguely defined advisory role ever since.

I had always imagined that this role would eventually evolve into him becoming our technical or sporting director, but that didn’t really seem to be happening with Marina Granovskaia in charge and, evidently, is definitely not happening with Todd Boehly now running the show.

According to the report, Boehly had asked Čech to stay at least through the transfer window, but Čech “felt the time was right to go”. So that’s a bit sad, both in terms of losing Čech’s expertise and advice, and in terms of seeing a club legend leave.

“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.” -Petr Čech; source: Chelsea FC

Change was always going to be inevitable following the club’s ownership transition, but hopefully we’re making the right calls in changing this drastically, this quickly.

Best of luck to Petr in whatever comes next, and good luck to Todd & Co as well in leading Chelsea into the new era.