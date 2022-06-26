Callum Hudson-Odoi also back early in preseason training with Chelsea

Alongside Ben Chilwell, it looks like young Callum Hudson-Odoi has also returned already from summer holidays to begin training for the new season ahead, joining the Chelsea youth teams at Cobham. The first-team are not expected back until July 2 at the earliest, with most trickling back over the subsequent two weeks, depending on their summer schedules.

Hudson-Odoi posted some highlights on his Instagram story today, confirming his involvement.

That’s certainly great news, not just in terms of showing extra commitment, but because Hudson-Odoi had missed the last four months of the season with some sort of Achilles issue — which had become extra concerning the longer it dragged on, given the major rupture he had suffered to that tendon a few years ago.

Before the injury, Hudson-Odoi, who’s still just 21 rather unbelievably, saw regular involvement last season, both in attack and at wing-back, picking up three goals and six assists across 28 appearances in all competitions. He does have just two years left on the contract he signed after some (read: lots of) drama in 2019.

Great things are certainly expected, now more than ever!