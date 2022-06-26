 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Fortune of War (Book 6), Chapters 5-6 (pg. 2033-2089)

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
CHAPTER 5

While Aubrey recuperates in hospital/asylum, Maturin reconnects with Mrs Wogan and her lover, Herapath, whom he used as a patsy to get her to deliver some planted documents in an intelligence operation/sting in the previous book. They are both still none the wiser and welcome Stephen with open arms and open hearts.

It is in fact Aubrey that the Americans suspect of trying to gather intelligence, about which he has a good laugh — though it does continue to delay his exchange back to England/Canada. (And in fairness, he keeps watching the harbor and the American ships all day form his window at the hospital.)

CHAPTER 6

Maturin reconnects with Diana, who’s in Boston with her man, Johnstone. Diana’s not happy, and wants to try to get back to England... Maturin doesn’t hesitate at all to do everything in his power to make this happen.

Oh Stephen...

